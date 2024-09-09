NLE Choppa's Baby Mama Addresses "Coming Out" Post And Whether Or Not He's Gay

Marissa shares her side of the story.

NLE Choppa's recent attempt to stir the online pot was pretty successful, even if it was the most predictable thing in the world. He tweeted "I'm Coming Out..." with some mirror selfies and then clarified that it was for a new song, which is queer-baiting at its finest. However, the Memphis MC isn't doing so in the traditionally pejorative way that this term exists in. Usually, that refers to people trying to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community by giving signals of their identity, but really they just want to reach that audience. He, on the other hand, is doing this to point out the hypocrisy and bigotry that's still present against many rappers, as he's made his sexuality clear before. Choppa's baby mama Marissa took to her IG Live to speak on this matter.

"My baby daddy is not gay," Marissa began concerning NLE Choppa. "He is not gay. *laughs* He's not gay, he's just trolling y'all because y'all think he gay. Or whatever the f**k, I don't know why y'all troll him. But it's a marketing strategy. It's an attention-seeking thing. He not gay. I mean, if he was, that's his preference." Then, she went on to sing the classic "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross for a couple of bars. Overall, it seems like this is exactly the kind of social media swindle that everyone guessed was happening with Choppa's tweet.

NLE Choppa's Baby Mama Speaks

It's a complicated issue, and one for which we have no authority to judge NLE Choppa's authenticity, earnestness, or message. That is not our place, but rather than of the LGBTQIA+ community who are discussing his actions, his support, and his statements in relation to their struggles. The 21-year-old is very supportive of the community, and what we can do from the perspective of fellow allies is applaud that and continue to learn from what the community chooses.