NLE Choppa's Baby Mama Addresses "Coming Out" Post And Whether Or Not He's Gay

BYGabriel Bras Nevares795 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 3
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 7: Nle Choppa performs at day 2 of Rolling Loud Europe 2024 at Magna Racino on July 7, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Mario Skraban/Getty Images)
Marissa shares her side of the story.

NLE Choppa's recent attempt to stir the online pot was pretty successful, even if it was the most predictable thing in the world. He tweeted "I'm Coming Out..." with some mirror selfies and then clarified that it was for a new song, which is queer-baiting at its finest. However, the Memphis MC isn't doing so in the traditionally pejorative way that this term exists in. Usually, that refers to people trying to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community by giving signals of their identity, but really they just want to reach that audience. He, on the other hand, is doing this to point out the hypocrisy and bigotry that's still present against many rappers, as he's made his sexuality clear before. Choppa's baby mama Marissa took to her IG Live to speak on this matter.

"My baby daddy is not gay," Marissa began concerning NLE Choppa. "He is not gay. *laughs* He's not gay, he's just trolling y'all because y'all think he gay. Or whatever the f**k, I don't know why y'all troll him. But it's a marketing strategy. It's an attention-seeking thing. He not gay. I mean, if he was, that's his preference." Then, she went on to sing the classic "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross for a couple of bars. Overall, it seems like this is exactly the kind of social media swindle that everyone guessed was happening with Choppa's tweet.

Read More: NLE Choppa Premieres Slut SZN Merch With Help Of Bobbi Althoff & Sukihana

NLE Choppa's Baby Mama Speaks

It's a complicated issue, and one for which we have no authority to judge NLE Choppa's authenticity, earnestness, or message. That is not our place, but rather than of the LGBTQIA+ community who are discussing his actions, his support, and his statements in relation to their struggles. The 21-year-old is very supportive of the community, and what we can do from the perspective of fellow allies is applaud that and continue to learn from what the community chooses.

Meanwhile, his brash style at New York Fashion Week is also drawing a lot of conversation. NLE Choppa knows how to play the game, and those who fell for it and angrily reacted are part of what he's trying to point out. This complex dynamic goes far beyond hot rap songs and social media debates. So we'll see how it continues to evolve, and hopefully hip-hop's treatment of the LGBTQIA+ community improves and rectifies itself further.

Read More: NLE Choppa Triples Down On LGBTQ+ Support By Announcing Black Pride Show In Atlanta

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...