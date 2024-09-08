NLE Choppa Gets Roasted For Bold NYFW Looks

NLE Choppa is never afraid to express himself, despite whatever critics have to say.

Criticism is certainly nothing new for NLE Choppa, and unfortunately, it's not limited to just his music and online antics. Over the weekend, the "Slut Me Out 2" rapper has been showing off his bold looks for New York Fashion Week. One of them features a long black skirt and a sheer top, two belts, and a pair of sunglasses. The other features sheer pants and a sheer top, which Choppa paired with various pieces of eye-catching jewelry.

Sadly, critics in 2Cool2Bl0g's comments section were quick to weigh in on his fits, and most of them were less than impressed. "N***a went lingerie," one writes. "Alright I've seen enough," someone else says. While many of the comments are negative, others came to his defense, noting how he has a right to wear whatever he wants.

NLE Choppa Shows Off His New York Fashion Week Fits

At the time of writing, NLE Choppa has yet to directly respond to the backlash. Earlier today, however, he took to his Instagram Story to share an inspirational message from his mother, Angela Potts. "People are so afraid to step out of their comfort zone, to come out of that shell, to get out of that box, dare to be different because of what someone else is going to say about them," she explained. "Keep missing your blessings worrying about an opinion that doesn't matter anyway."