NLE Choppa Gets Roasted For Bold NYFW Looks

BYCaroline Fisher97 Views
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper NLE Choppa performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
NLE Choppa is never afraid to express himself, despite whatever critics have to say.

Criticism is certainly nothing new for NLE Choppa, and unfortunately, it's not limited to just his music and online antics. Over the weekend, the "Slut Me Out 2" rapper has been showing off his bold looks for New York Fashion Week. One of them features a long black skirt and a sheer top, two belts, and a pair of sunglasses. The other features sheer pants and a sheer top, which Choppa paired with various pieces of eye-catching jewelry.

Sadly, critics in 2Cool2Bl0g's comments section were quick to weigh in on his fits, and most of them were less than impressed. "N***a went lingerie," one writes. "Alright I've seen enough," someone else says. While many of the comments are negative, others came to his defense, noting how he has a right to wear whatever he wants.

NLE Choppa Shows Off His New York Fashion Week Fits

At the time of writing, NLE Choppa has yet to directly respond to the backlash. Earlier today, however, he took to his Instagram Story to share an inspirational message from his mother, Angela Potts. "People are so afraid to step out of their comfort zone, to come out of that shell, to get out of that box, dare to be different because of what someone else is going to say about them," she explained. "Keep missing your blessings worrying about an opinion that doesn't matter anyway."

Clearly, this is some solid advice for the 21-year-old artist, as his fashion week fits aren't the only thing earning him backlash these days. Earlier this month, he hopped online to announce that he was "coming out." Shortly after, he followed up with a Tweet confirming that he was talking about a new project. What do you think of NLE Choppa showing off his looks for New York Fashion Week? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

