NLE Choppa Is Livid Over Complex's Best Rappers In Their 20s List

Put some respect on Choppa's name!

Complex recently put out yet another hotly debated list of the 20 best rappers in their 20s right now, and the hot takes and backlash flowed like boiling water. However, for all the outraged fan reactions and discussions, it seems like no one took this list more personally and seriously than NLE Choppa. He recently took to social media to vent about his exclusion from the list, although he made it clear that he did not mean to disrespect anyone on it or discredit their deservedness. The Memphis native flaunted about his success at a very, very young age, and posited that there are very few people in his space that are reaching the highs that he is.

Of course, whether or not you agree is up to you, but NLE Choppa feels like the publication should've made a 21 best rappers list as to not boot him off, since he feels as deserving of praise as his peers. Still, we doubt that this will slow him down in any way. The 21-year-old has done a great job of battling bigots who are mad at his support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Some queer-baiting accusations followed, but that's just part of the industry promo machine.

NLE Choppa Rants Against Complex's Best Rappers In Their 20s List

Elsewhere during the clip above, NLE Choppa also hinted at big things coming from him in October once he wraps up this current era. For those unaware, his latest contribution to it is "SLUT ME OUT 3" with Carey Washington. Not only does the track provide a sonic switch-up from previous installments, but it's also somehow dirtier than ever. We'll see whether or not these next releases follow these footsteps, go back to tried and true formulas, or bring something else entirely to the table as a new approach.