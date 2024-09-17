NLE Choppa Claims He's The "Michael Jackson Of Hip-Hop" In IG Rant

NLE Choppa loves to talk. More specifically, he likes to say things that will get attention. The rapper may have just topped himself, however, on September 16th. He took to Instagram to hype up his skills and his capabilities as a hit maker. NLE Choppa has popular songs for sure, but he decided to take things a little further than most would expect. It would have been a lot to proclaim himself one of the best rappers of his generation, but he claimed that he was the best rapper of his generation. Choppa likened himself to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The inciting incident behind the claim happened in Canada. NLE Choppa sold out a concert in the Great White North, and was really feeling himself as a result. "Put some respect on my name," he yelled at his followers. "I am the greatest of my generation... "Y'all gotta catch up I'm ahead of the pack I'm only 21 selling out arenas." It's all pretty standard as far as rappers flexing goes. It was the last statement that turned heads, though. "I might as well say heeeheee round here," he asserted. "I'm on my MJ."

NLE Choppa Likened Himself To The King Of Pop

NLE Choppa knew what he was doing when he evoked Michael Jackson. Don't believe us? The rapper decided to double down on his boldest (and frankly, most outlandish claim), in a second Instagram post. He uploaded a video of a crowd singing along to his biggest song, "Slut Me Out 2," and cleared up any ambiguity regarding the MJ comparison. "Micheal Jackson Of Hip Hop," he wrote. "Point Blank Period." Never mind the fact that NLE Choppa only has 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and no number ones. Michael Jackson has 51 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and 13 number ones. That's even taking into account the impact and pop cultural impact that MJ had, and continues to have.

NLE Choppa knows that comparing himself to the biggest artist of all time would make headlines and he was right. We're writing about it. And despite being only halfway through the month, the MJ controversy is already the second time the rapper has gone viral. NLE Choppa announced that he was "coming out of the closet" on September 6. He confused viewers with his seemingly clickbait tweet. A few days later, he clarified that he was merely teasing a new song. "Never said I was gay," he wrote. "A New Project This Month, and Black Duck Boots. Yall ain’t let me finish."