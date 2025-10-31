NLE Choppa Disses NBA YoungBoy On New Song: "You Poisoning The Youth, Nothing Positive You Do"

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is making headlines again. This time with his new track titled “KO,” where he takes aim at NBA YoungBoy and simultaneously pays homage to two of hip-hop’s greatest: Michael Jackson and 2Pac. While that may seem like a lot going on in one video, the song's message is definitely targeted towards YB.

To start, the song is a sample of 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up," and Choppa is also dressed like him in the video too. If you recall, Choppa has been channeling 2Pac energy for some time now since he shaved his head. In addition, he pays homage to Michael Jackson throughout the video by sporting "Smooth Criminal" attire. He also recreates a scene from MJ's "Thriller.

Furthermore, in the song’s aggressively-charged opening lines, Choppa wastes no time and gets straight to name-dropping. "YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league. I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece," NLE raps. He then proceeds to target NBA Youngboy's influence on younger fans: "You poisoning the youth, nothing positive you do."

NLE Choppa Throws Direct Shots

Social media had some things to say about the song's message, including critiquing Choppa for being hypocritical. "Hol up..so the n--ga with songs like “Slut Me Out” and “Let me n-- on your bu--t” is talking bout poisoning the youth? Lmao," one person wrote. "Right message wrong messenger," another commented.

The 4-minute track is filled with fierce personal shots that don't let up. "Just a n--ga with emotion, a breastfed b--ch. Yo' aura give me the ick. N---as like you make me sick," he continues. One thing’s for sure: this record has fans talking.

From the first verse to the outro, "KO" feels like a lyrical boxing match. Beyond the lyrical jabs, there’s a deeper layer to what makes this track stand out. NLE blends homage and hostility, paying respect to cultural icons like 2Pac and Michael Jackson while simultaneously calling out what he sees as "poison" in today’s rap landscape.