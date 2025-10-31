NBA YoungBoy's Mom Pops Off On NLE Choppa Over Surprise Diss Track

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NLE Choppa dropped off a new single titled "KO" yesterday (Oct. 30) and it shockingly included a ton of bars for NBA YoungBoy.

NLE Choppa typically stirs up a lot of controversy, but folks didn't expect him to drop a diss track. Not only did he do so yesterday, but he aimed his vitriol at one of the hottest rappers in the game, NBA YoungBoy. Up until Thursday, October 30, no one knew he had such a negative view of the Louisiana product.

How long has he had an issue with him? That's also an unknown. But it seems NLE Choppa felt the need to speak his piece on his contemporary given the violent nature of his tour. The Make America Slime Again trek has seen kids beat up elderly hospitality workers. It's even witnessed a fan try and provoke the main attraction by chucking an object at him onstage.

On the track titled "KO," Choppa channels his love for Tupac, dressing like him in the video and sampling one of the most iconic diss records ever, "Hit 'Em Up." He doesn't waste too much time calling out YB by name, ripping into him on the first verse.

"YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league / I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece / Last thing that I heard was "Jesus, please" / Had me looking at the Devil like "This is your king?"

NBA YoungBoy Tour

As the track progresses, the consecutive bars aimed at the hitmaker increase. That's especially true on third verse. "You poison the youth, nothin' positive you do / You the reason n****s beating b*tches thinking that it's cute." NLE continues, "Purposely making decisions to promote mo' violence / That's bringing mo' death unto his innocent children."

Overall, the track has received some backlash from the internet given that Choppa isn't necessarily a saint in his music. For example, one person pointed out, "Hol up.. so the n--ga with songs like "Slut Me Out" and "Let me n-- on your bu--t" is talking bout poisoning the youth? Lmao." 

NBA YoungBoy's mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, of course is in that same boat. She came to her son's defense by posting a savage response to NLE on her IG Story per No Jumper.

"I would be upset if this was coming from someone who matters like someone people actually listen [three clown emojis] like someone who is not in the closet."

It'll be interesting to see if NBA YoungBoy decides to respond while on tour. He's nearing the end of his first-ever headlining marathon with his most recent performance being last night in Dallas. YB will be back performing on November 1 in Oklahoma City.

