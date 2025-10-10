NBA YoungBoy Threatens Heckler For Throwing Object At Him Onstage

BY Zachary Horvath 127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's tour has been riddled with violence and cancelations and now he's getting roped into tense interactions with his fans.

NBA YoungBoy's return this year has been a successful in a lot of aspects. However, the tour portion of this comeback could be going a lot smoother. There's been quite a few instances of violence amongst concertgoers, with a staff member even getting involved. But as of recently, YB found himself in the middle of a tense moment as well.

In a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Louisiana rapper stopped the show to call out a fan/heckler for throwing something at him onstage. The video doesn't show that part of it, but it really infuriated the hitmaker.

So much so in fact that he issued a physical threat towards the unseen saboteur. "Throw one more thing up here, I'ma whoop your a-s boy," he said surprisingly calmly. Despite the pretty restrained delivery, he did seem rightfully angry.

YB hasn't said anything about any of the fights that have broken out during his tour yet. However, with now being a target, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward. Hopefully, this video and his response during this Columbia, SC show will be the only time he needs to address a fan in this manner.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

NBA YoungBoy Fan Assault

For his sake, we hope the performer won't get entangled in a situation similar to the one between one of his teenage fans and a hospitality worker. During his Kansas City, MO show on September 21, the former was asked to move back to his section after trying to stand in one he didn't have a ticket for.

That set the kid off and caused him to bludgeon the employee with punches to the face and head. Not too long after, the boy was legally punished. The Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County "filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect."

Thomas Schlange, the victim of the beat down, felt a little bad for it getting to that point. But he felt that the boy needed to receive accountability for his actions.

Read More: Air Jordan 3: 7 Best Collaborations Ever Released

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.3K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.7K
Comments 0