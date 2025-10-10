NBA YoungBoy's tour has been riddled with violence and cancelations and now he's getting roped into tense interactions with his fans.

For his sake, we hope the performer won't get entangled in a situation similar to the one between one of his teenage fans and a hospitality worker. During his Kansas City, MO show on September 21, the former was asked to move back to his section after trying to stand in one he didn't have a ticket for.

YB hasn't said anything about any of the fights that have broken out during his tour yet. However, with now being a target, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward. Hopefully, this video and his response during this Columbia, SC show will be the only time he needs to address a fan in this manner.

NBA YoungBoy's return this year has been a successful in a lot of aspects. However, the tour portion of this comeback could be going a lot smoother. There's been quite a few instances of violence amongst concertgoers, with a staff member even getting involved. But as of recently, YB found himself in the middle of a tense moment as well.

