NBA YoungBoy's return this year has been a successful in a lot of aspects. However, the tour portion of this comeback could be going a lot smoother. There's been quite a few instances of violence amongst concertgoers, with a staff member even getting involved. But as of recently, YB found himself in the middle of a tense moment as well.
In a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Louisiana rapper stopped the show to call out a fan/heckler for throwing something at him onstage. The video doesn't show that part of it, but it really infuriated the hitmaker.
So much so in fact that he issued a physical threat towards the unseen saboteur. "Throw one more thing up here, I'ma whoop your a-s boy," he said surprisingly calmly. Despite the pretty restrained delivery, he did seem rightfully angry.
YB hasn't said anything about any of the fights that have broken out during his tour yet. However, with now being a target, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward. Hopefully, this video and his response during this Columbia, SC show will be the only time he needs to address a fan in this manner.
NBA YoungBoy Fan Assault
For his sake, we hope the performer won't get entangled in a situation similar to the one between one of his teenage fans and a hospitality worker. During his Kansas City, MO show on September 21, the former was asked to move back to his section after trying to stand in one he didn't have a ticket for.
That set the kid off and caused him to bludgeon the employee with punches to the face and head. Not too long after, the boy was legally punished. The Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County "filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect."
Thomas Schlange, the victim of the beat down, felt a little bad for it getting to that point. But he felt that the boy needed to receive accountability for his actions.