threatens
- MusicLil Pump Threatens To Sue “Racist” Cop Following Airport ArrestLil Pump is about to take legal action against the "racist" cop who arrested him back in December.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDesiigner Threatens To "Slap The Sh*t Out" Of Charlamagne Tha God & DJ EnvyDesiigner wasn't impressed that "The Breakfast Club" hosts made fun of his voice.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Threatens To "Beat The F*ck Out" Of Fans For Throwing Things On StageYoungBoy Never Broke Again was tired of people throwing things on stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLudacris Threatens Fan Who Threw Object On Stage With An Ass-WhoopingLuda was not impressed with the actions of one particular fan.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Manager Reportedly Threatened To Murder Alleged Sex Slave's FatherR. Kelly gets himself into an even deeper mess.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson's Dad Threatens To Release Tell-All Book On Kardashian Drama“I have a big, big story about what happened."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSouthside Threatens Tory Lanez Following Travis Scott Incident"Tell that bitch-ass ni**a Tory Lanez to hit us, ni**a. We want all the smoke, all the fades" - Southside says.By Kevin Goddard