Teenage NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Felony Assault Charge After Mauling Usher

The teenage NBA YoungBoy concertgoer, who beat on a T-Mobile Center employee, is being hit with a felony assault charge. It stems from the upsetting, viral video that surfaced from the rapper's show in Kansas City, Missouri on September 21.

In the clip, the boy got angry with the usher after he was asked to go to his assigned seat. No one stepped in until the damage was done, which was several brutal blows to the man's face and head.

Justice was served in the Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County this week, a Kansas City court administrator tells TMZ. "The teenager is now charged in connection with the attack of a T-Mobile Center employee during an NBA YoungBoy concert last week."

The administrator adds, "[They] filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect." Since he's just a kid, the name of the now felon is not being shared.

Thomas Schlange, the fan services worker at the arena, recently spoke with FOX 4 Kansas City about the incident. He says that him receiving "accountability is important." However, at the same time, Thomas says it's "kind of sad things got to this point."

Moreover, the older gentleman shared he didn't remember much from that night. But he believes that the kid was completely in the wrong.

NBA YoungBoy Chicago Show Canceled

The VP of Sales and Marketing for the T-Mobile Center seconded her fellow employee's remarks. After the disturbing footage hit the internet, she addressed it per KCTV5. "The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority. Safety protocols are reviewed for every event, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter.

She added, "This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident. Violence of any kind is unacceptable at T-Mobile Center, and we remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Overall, it's been a rough couple of shows for NBA YoungBoy. For example, one of his previous shows in Chicago first received a strict bag policy. Then, it was eventually shut down over safety concerns. Presumably, it had to do with other brawls at shows leading up to this one.