Teenage NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Felony Assault Charge After Mauling Usher

BY Zachary Horvath 442 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's concert in Kansas City got incredibly violent when a teenager pounced on an usher working the show and whaled on him.

The teenage NBA YoungBoy concertgoer, who beat on a T-Mobile Center employee, is being hit with a felony assault charge. It stems from the upsetting, viral video that surfaced from the rapper's show in Kansas City, Missouri on September 21.

In the clip, the boy got angry with the usher after he was asked to go to his assigned seat. No one stepped in until the damage was done, which was several brutal blows to the man's face and head.

Justice was served in the Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County this week, a Kansas City court administrator tells TMZ. "The teenager is now charged in connection with the attack of a T-Mobile Center employee during an NBA YoungBoy concert last week."

The administrator adds, "[They] filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect." Since he's just a kid, the name of the now felon is not being shared.

Thomas Schlange, the fan services worker at the arena, recently spoke with FOX 4 Kansas City about the incident. He says that him receiving "accountability is important." However, at the same time, Thomas says it's "kind of sad things got to this point."

Moreover, the older gentleman shared he didn't remember much from that night. But he believes that the kid was completely in the wrong.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

NBA YoungBoy Chicago Show Canceled

The VP of Sales and Marketing for the T-Mobile Center seconded her fellow employee's remarks. After the disturbing footage hit the internet, she addressed it per KCTV5. "The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority. Safety protocols are reviewed for every event, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter.

She added, "This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident. Violence of any kind is unacceptable at T-Mobile Center, and we remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Overall, it's been a rough couple of shows for NBA YoungBoy. For example, one of his previous shows in Chicago first received a strict bag policy. Then, it was eventually shut down over safety concerns. Presumably, it had to do with other brawls at shows leading up to this one.

However, it could have also been tied to the beef YB has with Lil Durk, for example.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, & Regrets

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 16.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.3K
Comments 0