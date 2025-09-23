This week, NBA YoungBoy was scheduled to bring his "MASA" tour to Chicago with a performance at the United Center. Days before the show, the venue announced that it would be enforcing a strict bag policy due to safety concerns. “For the NBA YoungBoy show on September 24, bags of ALL SIZES, including clear bags, will not be permitted inside the venue,” they confirmed. “We recommend traveling light and only bringing essentials like your keys and wallet or leaving larger items and bags in your car.” Now, however, the show has been canceled altogether.

“Cancellation statement: The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase," a rep for the United Center told Variety of the last-minute decision. “No further comment at this time.”

The venue did not say why the show was canceled. Overall, this decision has led to a lot of disappointment among fans, who have been looking forward to the performance for months.

NBA YoungBoy "MASA" Tour

YB's agent commented on the cancellation on Instagram. “Super disappointed in United Center. City of Chicago this their decision," he wrote. His manager Alex Junnier also weighed in, claiming they “didn’t want [them] to have fun.”

Amid the news, King Von's sister Kayla B even hopped online to share her thoughts. In a clip posted by DJ Akademiks, she explains why she couldn't care less about the cancelation. "At the end of the day, motherf*ckers wanted that show to go on to be funny," she claimed. "'Oh, I'm in your city aha.' Look now, aha, you can't even do the show."