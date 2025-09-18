Cam'ron says that NBA YoungBoy offered Dame Dash $2 million to purchase his shares of Roc-A-Fella before they went up for auction amid his financial troubles. Cam discussed the situation during the latest episode of Talk With Flee. It comes as he and Dame have been feuding on social media in recent days.

Cam began by explaining that he and Mase felt bad when they heard about Dame's infamous financial struggles and reached out about acquiring his shares of Roc-A-Fella to help out. "I call Dame. I say, 'Yo, Mase wanna help out. We got a million.' He's like, 'Well, I don't know because YoungBoy NBA called me up. He got $2 million.' We like, 'Alright, cool. We just wanted to get you outta the news for looking bad.' So, I guess the YoungBoy NBA thing fell out. So, Mase called back the next day."

Despite Mase coming back to Dame with the offer again, Dame allegedly still declined, insisting that he had another deal that might work out. "Mase is like, 'You could have a million in your account today.' ... 'Hold on, I might have a deal for $6 million.' I'm like, 'Alright, cool.' Dame waits three weeks to call back and says, 'Yo, what's up. Y'all wanna bust that move?'" Cam says both he and Mase decided that too much time had passed, and they moved on.

Why Are Cam'ron & Dame Dash Beefing

Prior to the episode of Talk With Flee, Cam'ron posted a video on social media explaining his side of the story. He said that his issues with Dame stem from a recent disagreement they had over getting a show on Revolt.

"The n***a called Revolt last week and said he wants to put his content on Revolt's channel," Cam began. "Revolt's programming is booked up until 2026. They don't have any room for programming. So, maybe in 2026 or whatever. So, I have two more shows I could do this year and so, when I found that out, I called my man 50, because I know 50 and Dame speak, and I said, 'Yo, tell Dame I'll put his shows on my slot on Revolt because I have two more shows I can put on Revolt... I said, 'He did it for me. When I needed help, he put my albums out on Roc-A-Fella. And I let him executive produce them. I'm trying to do the same thing for you. I got two slots left if you want two shows on Revolt this year. And you wasn't getting paid because you said you'd do it for free. I got a couple dollars for you. I'm just the executive producer of the shows.'"