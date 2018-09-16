shares
- MusicJay-Z Protects Dame Dash From Having To Sell His Roc-A-Fella SharesA film producer is still trying to collect the $832,000 that Dame owes him, but Hov and "Biggs" Burke pumped the brakes on this process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDame Dash Will Have To Sell His Remaining Roc-A-Fella Records Shares To Pay Off DebtHe needs to pay a major debt from a 2022 lawsuit. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: ReportKanye West is reportedly looking to sell his publishing shares. By Aron A.
- TechElon Musk Close To Finalizing $43B Twitter Deal: ReportTwitter is reportedly on pace to accept Elon Musk's offer to buy out the social media platform. By Aron A.
- MusicJudge Blocks Dame Dash's Attempt To Get A Restraining Order To Stop Roc-A-Fella MeetingA judge has denied Dame Dash's last-minute attempt to get a temporary restraining order to stop a Roc-A-Fella meeting.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElon Musk Loses Record $16.3 Billion In A Single DayElon Musk's personal wealth took a $16 billion hit in just six hours.By Dre D.
- MusicKanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As ResultFollowing his heated presidential rally, Kanye West's recent criticism of Gap has led to a noted decrease in share prices. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPartyNextDoor Shares Official Release Date For “PartyMobile”"Partymobile" is finally dropping next month.By Kevin Goddard
- GramDrake Shares Rare TBT Pics Of Him In The StudioDrizzy takes a trip down memory lane with a bunch of old tbt pics of himself in the studio. By Kevin Goddard
- Beef50 Cent Shares Audio Recording Of Randall Emmett & Lala Kent’s Contract TermsIn a deleted post, 50 Cent proved his case that Lala Kent breached their original contract when she spoke about him on Bravo last week.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsConor McGregor Wants UFC Shares Before Fighting AgainMcGregor wants a piece of the UFC pie.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentWill Smith Confirms: "Bad Boys 3" Begins Filming On MondayWill Smith is fully primed to go.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJohnson & Johnson Reportedly Hid Information About Asbestos In ProductsJohnson & Johnson has been accused of withholding information about their products' safety.By Milca P.
- MusicVic Mensa Shares A Conversation That Jay Z Had With BanksyBanksy reportedly says what him and Jay are doing is “counterculture.”By Kevin Goddard
- MusicVic Mensa Announces "Hooligans" EP Featuring Ty Dolla Sign & G-EazyVic Mensa will go public with his next body of work, in the month of December.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFacebook Shareholders Back Intervention To Oust Mark Zuckerberg As ChairmanMark Zuckerberg is closer to getting the boot, than ever before.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentElon Musk And Grimes Spark Reconciliation Rumors As They Visit Pumpkin PatchPerhaps Halloween is more romantic of a season than it is portrayed to be. By hnhh
- SocietyElon Musk Ordered To Step Down As Tesla's ChairmanElon Musk is reportedly out after his SEC scandal.By Milca P.
- MusicJ. Cole Revealed As Executive Producer On Swizz Beatz' Upcoming AlbumSwizz Beatz opens up to DJ Prostyle, revels titles and concepts for his next three albums after "Poison."By Devin Ch