Dame Dash Has Two "Prominent" NYC Rappers Interested In His Roc-A-Fella Shares

Earlier today, attorney Christopher Brown shared a statement regarding the sale of Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Records shares. He clarified that the music executive himself has no control over the sale, also telling those trying to purchase them directly through Dame that they're “barking up the wrong tree.” The lawyer then revealed that there are currently various interested buyers, though he didn't name names.

“Mr. Dash did not create this auction and is simply a judgment debtor along for the ride,” his statement reads. “I was recently informed that the Office of Child Support Services (New York City) has added a lien to the auction in the amount of $123,562.37 for unpaid child support and Mr. Dash has a judgment against him in the case of Bunn v. Dash, 20-07389 for $30,000.00 pending in California. This too will be added."

Attorney Claims Dame Dash Has No Control Over The Sale

“Buyer Beware when it comes to Damon Dash. My office and the United States Marshal are in control of this process. With that being said, I am negotiating with various entities to sell the judgments that are the focal point of the auction. The parties seeking to purchase the judgments fully intend to complete the auction process," he also adds. “My team/clients has heard from two prominent New York rappers, however, the present leading candidates to purchase the judgments are World One TV and another network, and both networks are willing to pay an amount in excess of the judgments, understanding the value of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Fans suspect that the rappers interested in Dame's shares could be Cam'ron and Mase, as sources have claimed since February. What do you think of attorney Christopher Brown claiming that two prominent New York rappers are looking to buy Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella shares? Who do you think they could be? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

