Cam’ron & Mase Back Dame Dash Amid Steve Stoute Feud, Think He’s Misunderstood

During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Steve Stoute had plenty to say about Dame Dash, and his comments were less than flattering. He accused the Roc-A-Fella co-founder of having a bad attitude, a big ego, and more. Stoute even insisted that Jay-Z decided to part ways with Dame because he caught sight of his "ceiling."

Shortly after the interview was released, Dame Dash fired back. ”This is the reason I had to smack the sh*t out of @stevestoute a couple years ago…because he’s always speaking on other men’s business good thing I’ve evolved,” he captioned an Instagram post earlier today. Now, he's had two other individuals in the business come to his defense, Cam'ron and Mase. They chatted about the debacle on It Is What It Is recently, arguing that Dame is simply misunderstood.

Cam'ron & Mase Think Dame Dash Is Misunderstood

“Dame gets perceived the wrong way because of his attitude. He’s very arrogant but he’s very smart. But the thing about it is, Dame is going to do what works for Dame and at this point you got to accept him. Either love him or hate him for who he is ’cause he’s not changing," Cam'ron explained. “He’s been successful at helping build $100 million companies — not just one, but multiple. And some people are never going to see $100 million in they life, so I think he’s capable of doing anything in the world. But sometimes to me, the way he presents himself to other people is a turn off. He’s an acquired taste.”

Mase also weighed in, noting how Dame Dash has helped countless others in the business climb the ladder. “Dame gave a lot of people jobs, regardless of what people say,” he described. “And him giving you a platform, he gave a lot of people in Harlem jobs.” What do you think of Cam'ron and Mase coming to Dame Dash's defense after Steve Stoute dissed him? Do you agree with them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

