Dame Dash "Blew It" With His Gigantic Ego, Steve Stoute Argues

Shannon Sharpe recently unveiled a new episode of Club Shay Shay featuring Steve Stoute, and as expected, the interview was jam-packed with revelations. The record executive shared his take on Dame Dash, for example, explaining why he believes nobody in the industry wants to work with him. According to Stoute, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder sports a bad attitude that he refuses to change. He claims that this led others to the conclusion that they don't need Dash to succeed.

“Dame wouldn’t change,” he described. “The way he spoke to people, the way he treated people. He was angry. He was angry because he had a strong perspective about his business philosophy … People were becoming less beholden to him. But he was unaware of it. While he was ‘building businesses,’ which partly he was, he would go off all around the world with cameras and girls and all kinds of cr*zy sh*t and then come back flipping on everybody.”

Stoute continued, claiming that while he thinks Dash is smart and talented, his stubborn outlook pushes others in the business away. “Jay grew up,” he explained. “Jay wanted more. I think Jay seen Dame’s ceiling. I think that’s really what it was. Jay seen Dame’s ceiling. He wanted more. And everybody wanted more. Dame just had a very particular way of approaching it. He’s far from st*pid. Very very very smart. Very talented. Ego through the roof. Through the roof! So, there was no working with him. No one wanted to work with him. As much talent as he has, nobody want to work with him."

"Jimmy Iovine had this line," Stoute concluded, "'When the sh*t gets bigger than the cat, you gotta get rid of the cat.’” What do you think about Steve Stoute's recent comments about Dame Dash? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

