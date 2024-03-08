Steve Stoute Reveals Jay-Z Is Actually His Cousin, Speaks On Their Bond

The music executive revealed this during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's popular "Club Shay Shay" show.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
During the new episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show, which aired on Wednesday (March 6), he hosted Steve Stoute as his special guest for the sit-down conversation. They spoke about a whole host of topics ranging from business to personal relationships and, of course, his perspective as a music executive and mogul in his own right. Moreover, one of the more surprising themes that emerged from this talk was a reflection of the UnitedMasters founder's relationship with Jay-Z. Not only do they have a close personal and business friendship, but he revealed that they are actually cousins.

"I don’t talk about it, because there’s no reason to talk about it," Steve Stoute told Shannon Sharpe. "But I went to my grandfather’s funeral, and his grandparent is buried two lots down. It’s just like one of those things." When asked whether their bond came from their shared blood, Stoute pushed back a bit. "Nah, he and I just became very close friends over time." Apparently, he and the Roc-A-Fella boss just really hit it off, and it goes to show that family can open up doors or give more weight to existing openings, but it isn't what always keeps them that way.

Read More: Steve Stoute On “Club Shay Shay”: Kanye West Stole Mic From Maxwell At My Wedding, “It Was Cr*zy”

Steve Stoute Reveals Extent Of Jay-Z Relationship: Watch

Elsewhere, Steve Stoute also spoke of Dame Dash and the Roc's fallout. "The people around him wanted to meet with other people. People were becoming less beholden to him but he was unaware of it,” he shared about Dame. “And then while he was building businesses, he would go off all around the world with cameras and girls and all kinds of cr*zy s**t, and then come back flipping on everybody as if [they were wrong].

"Jay grew up," Stoute concluded. "Jay wanted more. I think Jay saw Dame’s ceiling and I think that’s really what it was. He wanted more. Everybody wanted more. Dame just had a very particular way of approaching things. He’s far from stup*d. Very, very smart, very talented. Ego through the roof. So there was no working with him. No one wanted to work with him. Jimmy Iovine had this line: 'When the s**t gets bigger than the cat, you gotta get rid of the cat.'" See Dame's unhappy response to this here. For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z and Steve Stoute, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Cam’ron & Mase Back Dame Dash Amid Steve Stoute Feud, Think He’s Misunderstood

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
