Steve Stoute Reveals Jay-Z Is Actually His Cousin, Speaks On Their Bond

During the new episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show, which aired on Wednesday (March 6), he hosted Steve Stoute as his special guest for the sit-down conversation. They spoke about a whole host of topics ranging from business to personal relationships and, of course, his perspective as a music executive and mogul in his own right. Moreover, one of the more surprising themes that emerged from this talk was a reflection of the UnitedMasters founder's relationship with Jay-Z. Not only do they have a close personal and business friendship, but he revealed that they are actually cousins.

"I don’t talk about it, because there’s no reason to talk about it," Steve Stoute told Shannon Sharpe. "But I went to my grandfather’s funeral, and his grandparent is buried two lots down. It’s just like one of those things." When asked whether their bond came from their shared blood, Stoute pushed back a bit. "Nah, he and I just became very close friends over time." Apparently, he and the Roc-A-Fella boss just really hit it off, and it goes to show that family can open up doors or give more weight to existing openings, but it isn't what always keeps them that way.

Steve Stoute Reveals Extent Of Jay-Z Relationship: Watch

Elsewhere, Steve Stoute also spoke of Dame Dash and the Roc's fallout. "The people around him wanted to meet with other people. People were becoming less beholden to him but he was unaware of it,” he shared about Dame. “And then while he was building businesses, he would go off all around the world with cameras and girls and all kinds of cr*zy s**t, and then come back flipping on everybody as if [they were wrong].

"Jay grew up," Stoute concluded. "Jay wanted more. I think Jay saw Dame’s ceiling and I think that’s really what it was. He wanted more. Everybody wanted more. Dame just had a very particular way of approaching things. He’s far from stup*d. Very, very smart, very talented. Ego through the roof. So there was no working with him. No one wanted to work with him. Jimmy Iovine had this line: 'When the s**t gets bigger than the cat, you gotta get rid of the cat.'" See Dame's unhappy response to this here. For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z and Steve Stoute, stay logged into HNHH.

