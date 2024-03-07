Steve Stoute Uncovers The Origin Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Long-Standing Feud

According to Steve Stoute, 50 Cent and Ja Rule are "never gonna be cool."

Steve Stoute's recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay expectedly arrived with plenty of shocking revelations. For one, the music exec tore into fellow industry mainstay Dame Dash, claiming that his separation from Jay-Z was the simple result of his huge "ego." He went on to detail yet another high-profile falling out between 50 Cent and Ja Rule, revealing that he doesn't believe they'll ever be back on good terms.

“I think 50 knew that Ja was not who he was portraying as an image. Ja [was a] Jehovah’s Witness… I’m not saying they not supposed to rap, but Ja was coming up with this gangster image. It was like, ‘That’s a stretch for you…’ They had some very neighborhood beef," Stoute began. “I remember when we signed 50 there was something going on. I think he snatched Ja’s chain, or somebody snatched somebody’s… And then they had a fight in Atlanta…and it was just like, I never understood it.

Read More: Dame Dash Rips Steve Stoute To Shreds For Commenting On Jay-Z Feud

“I was like, ‘Why do you keep having problems with this guy?’ It was like he was always looking for problems…I think it was driven by this idea that this image he was portraying he didn’t think was authentic… It led to big issues. Ja and his guys ran up on 50 in the studio one day. They touched him up,” he continued. “They’re never gonna be cool, and now, I’m happy that it’s all kind of over with... What I don’t like at this point as older statesmen is…it makes the artform look bad."

"These guys are made men now," Stoute also added. "The leaders of the artform doin well, being positive, representing…the movement and the culture of Hip Hop well. For guys still to be beefing and still…dragging that back in…you in your 40s, bro. What are you talking about? You got kids at home.” What do you think of Steve Stoute's recent appearance on Club Shay Shay? What about him detailing the origin of 50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Steve Stoute On "Club Shay Shay": Kanye West Stole Mic From Maxwell At My Wedding, "It Was Crazy"

