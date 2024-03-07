Dame Dash Rips Steve Stoute To Shreds For Commenting On Jay-Z Feud

It didn't take Dame Dash long to respond to the comments.

BY Lavender Alexandria
Earlier this week, record executive Steve Stoute became the most recent guest to sit down with Shannon Sharpe for the Club Shay Shay podcast. As you'd expect, he discussed a variety of topics from his decades in the music industry and even made some comments that rubbed a few prominent figures the wrong way. One of the people discussed was Jay-Z, who Stoute has a decades-long business and personal relationship with. In particular he discussed the evolving relationship between Jay and Dame Dash.

“He’s a gigantic, almost, almost not. He blew it. He had the most important artist of a generation," Stoute began. ”Dame’s antics. Dame wouldn’t change. The way he spoke to people, they he treated people. He was angry because he had a strong perspective on his business philosophy. Jay saw Dame’s ceiling,” he concluded. It didn't take long before Dame heard the comments and felt the need to post a response. ”This is the reason I had to smack the sh*t out of @stevestoute a couple years ago…because he’s always speaking on other men’s business good thing I’ve evolved,” Dame captioned an Instagram post responding to the comments. Check out his full response post below.

Dame Dash Claps Back At Steve Stout

Another connection Dame Dash has to Jay-Z may have to be severed soon. A judgment spawning from a copyright infringement case a few years ago was never paid by Dame and the judge is willing to go to significant lengths to get the money secured. That may even include forcing Dame to sell his shares of Roc-A-Fella records. Despite their split, Jay-Z is attempting to prevent that sale from happening. He's citing the fact that it would be bad for both the company and the other shareholders.

What do you think of Dame Dash's response to Steve Stout bringing him up during an episode of Club Shay Shay? Do you agree with Stout's take on why Dame and Jay-Z went their separate ways? Let us know in the comment section below.

