Dame Dash Accuses Lyor Cohen Of Taking Advantage Of Young Thug

Dame Dash discussed how the music industry is “toxic” during a conversation with Math Hoffa for his America Nu Network and shared some interesting takes on Young Thug. He claimed Lyor Cohen, an iconic executive and founder of 300 Entertainment, is taking advantage of the Atlanta rapper. He's currently on trial for his 2022 arrest on gang-related charges.

“[The music industry] only exists because of toxic behavior,” Dash began. “They take advantage of the dysfunction of our culture. For me, if I see a kid that’s making music about shit that’s gonna get him killed because he’s really doing it, I don’t think I’m putting they records out. I’m not gonna enable that child.” From there, he brought up Thug: “When I look at Young Thug, I’m like, Lyor and them just made a big check and he’s going to jail. They made money off his music. So if they made money off that music and he’s in jail for that, then all that money they made off the music should not go to them. How do they get to get all that money and he has to get a jail cell?”

Lyor Cohen and Damon Dash during Ryan Leslie Performs at the Yellow Fever Party at Noel Ashman and Chris Noth's Nightclub NA at NA in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)

Dash has been critical of Cohen for over a decade, previously labeling him “a fake CEO” and a “culture vulture.” He's also accused him of ruining Roc-A-Fella. "I’m calling him out publicly and I want him to stop trying to rape my culture. Go make some money with some other people," he told VladTV back in 2014.

Dame Dash Criticizes Lyor Cohen

Check out Dame's interview with Math Hoffa above. Elsewhere in the conversation, the two discuss working with Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and Currency, among other business ventures. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

