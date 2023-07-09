The Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef is more of a universal truth than a developed and escalated feud these days. Sure, they still take shots at each other, but it’s more of a historical fact and troll than true-blue beef these days, although it was certainly that at one point. In fact, before it sprouted, 50 himself allegedly detailed to his fellow New York rapper how he would pick a fight to make it bigger in the industry. During a recent interview with Math Hoffa on the My Expert Opinion podcast, Ja recalled this conversation to the hosts. In his claims, he explained why he can’t support an attitude like that.

“I used to go over to Jam Master Jay’s studio- when he was signed to JMJ because Black Child was over there,” Ja Rule began. “He was also signing to JMJ. So I go over there. Go see my n***a Black. And, you know… I was already on. I had a record deal with my n***as Cash Money Click- so he used to kick it with me.” Then, he alleged that 50 Cent wanted to do a song with him. “I got nothing against him but the record never got done- I’m busy. I’m running around. I’m trying to do things. It’s no slight to nobody. It just didn’t happen.

Ja Rule Claims That 50 Cent Only Beefs To Get A Leg Up In The Game

“We had our first encounter in Atlanta,” Ja Rule remarked. “We had a talk. Uncle Chaz came to me, said, ‘Yo, homie ’bout to pull up. Would you want to have a conversation?’ I said ‘Alright cool, we’ll have a conversation.’ And when we had a conversation- ‘Yo it’s just a record. Ya know I’m just trying to get out there,’” referring to Fif’s disses towards him and Murder Inc. “Chump s**t. Whack s**t. I’m a real artist n***a. I’m a real n***a. This is whack to me, n***a. I don’t give a f**k. If we’re gonna talk about it, let’s talk about it.

“And, I know what n***as is gonna say at home,” he continued. “‘Why are you talking about this thirty years later?’ I don’t want to talk about this. My n***as right here want to talk about this,” he said to the podcast hosts. “To me, that’s not a real artist. That’s not a real man. It’s not a real n***a. You know what I’m saying? To want to pull down other n***as to pull yourself up. That ain’t my style. If you a real n***a, go make your records and shine.” For more on 50 Cent and Ja Rule, stay posted on HNHH.

