plans
- MusicJa Rule Claims 50 Cent Revealed To Him A Plan To Start Beef To Make It BigJa can't get down with someone wanting to tear others down just to rise above them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechYoung Guru Warns Timbaland After He Reveals Plans To Support AI MusicGuru is "on the side of the Luddites" in this debate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechNetflix To Introduce Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan By End Of 2022: ReportNetflix is expected to be adding a cheaper, ad-supported plan by the end of the year.By Cole Blake
- Music6ix9ine Will Be Alone In New Music VideoTekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly be directing his new music video, in which he will likely be alone due to coronavirus concerns.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTimbaland Addresses Possibility Of A Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Verzuz BattleTimbaland spoke about his and Swizz Beatz's future plans for their "Verzuz" battle series, revealing that they've had the idea "for quite some time."By Lynn S.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Has Big Plans For 4/20Wiz Khalifa is celebrating 4/20 in quarantine by partaking in the WeedMaps virtual festival, and possibly dropping a new album, as well.By Lynn S.
- SportsTom Brady Delivers Heartfelt Message To Fans, Reveals Future PlansBrady seems more motivated than ever before.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden Slams NBA's Plans For A Mid-Season TournamentHarden doesn't seem too enthused about this one.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B & Offset Blow 400 Racks On Kulture's Birthday Despite Power "Lituation""Siri, play 'Baby Shark'" - bb Kulture.By Devin Ch
- MusicKehlani Launches TSNMI Clothing Brand: Daughter Stars In Modelling CampaignKehlani's 2019 Summer Collection will be available as of Wednesday morning.By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Opens Up About Album Delays, Diddy & Giving Back To BKFabolous sits down with "Luc Belaire" CEO Brett Berish for a very telling interview.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ.I.D Says He's "Barely" On "ROTD3," Reveals 2020 ETA For No I.D. ProjectJ.I.D signals open season with an impromptu Twitter Q&A.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Keed Announces "Long Live Mexico" Project After Debuting Single With Young ThugLil Keed will be touring the peninsula starting tomorrow at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.By Devin Ch