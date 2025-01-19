Kanye West Explains His Dream "DROAM" City Plans Amid Hype For New Album "Bully"

Ye still hasn't forgotten about this ambitious idea.

Kanye West announces, abandons, and revisits a lot of different initiatives and projects from time to time, so much so that his album rollouts became infamous for their chaotic and unpredictable nature. But this also applies to his many ventures outside of music. For example, Ye recently took to Instagram over the weekend to share his specific vision and "systems" for his planned "DROAM" city, which he initially conceptualized as a self-sustaining city in the Middle East. The IG post is a picture of a pretty empty and white space, and its caption includes various ideas for the community including architectural philosophies, ideal spacing, functionality, accessibility, and aesthetics.

For those unaware, Kanye West suggested that he would try to build "DROAM" in Los Angeles, but his neighbors reportedly blasted this move. Per a TMZ article, the North Beverly Park gated community labeled his plans as "delusional" and posited that he will have a very hard time finding the necessary votes and support to carry a project of this scale out. It sounds like a more preventive and less binding statement than they might let on, as this whole concept is ambitiously risky to begin with.

Kanye West's "DROAM Systems"

Still, many fans found Kanye West's references to "DROAM" and his plans for it quite interesting and appropriate given all the hype he's building for his upcoming albums. It makes sense that he would want to speak on "DROAM" while seemingly promising fans that both VULTURES 3 with Ty Dolla $ign and his solo album Bully will both drop later in 2025. Do we believe that? Not for a second. But all signs point to another big year for the Chicago artist, and we doubt that all this hype and promotion will go completely unfulfilled.

Then again, this is Kanye West we're talking about, so who knows? All these teases and random posts about a naked Pamela Anderson or whatever else he's talking about could just be momentary distractions ahead of what's really on the horizon. We'll see whether or not "DROAM" ever works out, as it seems like quite the massive undertaking even by Yeezy standards.

