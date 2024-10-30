Kanye West Teases Transforming $35M Beverly Hills Property Into A City

It looks like Ye might have big plans.

Yesterday, it was reported that Kanye West dropped a whopping $35 million on a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills. According to a recent post, however, it might not stay that way for long. As news of the major purchase spread online, Ye took to his Instagram Story to show it off. In one image, he scribbled over the home and added the word DROAM, a self-sustaining city he announced plans for last December.

At the time, Ye said the city would span an impressive 100,000 acres, while his Beverly Hills property only covers around seven. Regardless, DROAM would certainly be a sight to see if he actually managed to pull it off. Size wouldn't be the only difference from Ye's initial DROAM layout, however. At first, it was going to be built somewhere in the Middle East.

Ye Hints At DROAM On His Instagram Story

Of course, like many things involving Ye, nothing is set in stone. It's possible that he was just brainstorming, and still intends on carrying out his initial plans for DROAM. With that being said, he just took a major financial hit, so it may have to wait a bit longer. Last month, he sold his Malibu mansion for $21 million. Just three years ago, he purchased it for $57.3 million, meaning he lost a staggering $36 million. He gutted that property too with alleged intentions of turning it into a bomb shelter, but ultimately, that never came to fruition.