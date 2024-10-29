Kanye West And Adidas Finally End Their Legal Dispute

The battle appears to be over.

Kanye West and Adidas have officially agreed on an out-of-court settlement after years of legal conflict between the two sides. The brand originally cut ties with the controversial rapper after he made several antisemitic comments in 2022. They've been caught up in multiple lawsuits with one another in the time since. Ye has slammed the company on numerous occasions on social media.

CEO Bjorn Gulden confirmed the decision during a conference call on Tuesday. “There isn’t any more open issues, and there is no… money going either way, and we both move on,” Gulden told reporters, according to CNBC. “There were tensions on many issues, and… when you put the claims on the right side and you put the claims on the left side, both parties said we don’t need to fight anymore and withdrew all the claims.” Details of the agreement were kept private, but Gulden noted they didn't exchange any payments.

Kanye West Attends Adidas-Yeezy Event

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: Adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

West's antics in 2022, which also included wearing a "White Lives Matter” T-shirt, resulted in him losing out on far more brand deals than just Adidas. Gap, Balenciaga, and more fashion houses all cut ties with him, while several social media sites kicked him off their platforms. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company explained in a statement at the time. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

More recently, West has been performing overseas for his Vultures listening events with Ty Dolla Sign. He's also gearing up for the release of a new solo album, Bully. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Adidas on HotNewHipHop.