- TV50 Cent Celebrates End Of WGA Strike: “GreenLightGang Back In Action”50 Cent is ready to get back to work with the WGA strike soon to be over with.By Cole Blake
- SportsJake Paul Offers To Join UFC If Dana White Improves Conditions For All FightersJake Paul has made Dana White an offer to join the UFC.By Cole Blake
- MusicNipsey Hussle Estate Comes To An Agreement With The CripsNipsey's brother originally sued The Crips for trying to trademark "The Marathon Continues."By Alexander Cole
- SportsAndre Iguodala Claims Grizzlies Offered To Let Him Sit OutIguodala and the Grizzlies had an understanding.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePrada Agrees To "Racial Equity Training" After Backlash For Blackface ProductsPrada has reached a settlement with the New York City Commission on Human Rights.By Noah C
- GossipGucci Mane Agrees To Pay $10K A Month In Nasty Child Support Battle: ReportGucci Mane and Sheena Evans reach a settlement in their child support battle.By Aron A.
- SportsJonas Valanciunas Strikes Three-year, $45 Million Agreement With Memphis GrizzliesAccording to Woj, Valanciunas is set to return with the Grizzlies on a three-year deal.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Dodges Jail Time After Reaching Plea Bargain In Drug CaseChief Keef must abstain from using drugs for the next 365 days in exchange for his freedom. By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce's "Homecoming" Is Part Of 3-Project Deal With Netflix Worth $60M: ReportLooks like the Beyhive can expect more exclusive content on Netflix.By Aron A.
- MusicMystikal Reaches Settlement In $3M Tax Case: ReportMystikal's $3M legal battle against the United States for taxes won't go to court.By Aron A.
- SocietyMichael Jackson's Estate Sues HBO For Upwards Of $100 MillionMichael Jackson's estate claims the cable network is defying an NDA they signed in 1992.By Devin Ch
- SportsPelicans Invented A New Breed Of "Tampering" By Trolling The LakersThe New Orleans Pelicans proved themselves to be "damn petty" with the collapse of their franchise ideals.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Accused Of Ripping Off New Orleans Artist On "Swap Meet"Pretty Maw accuses Tyga of launching his comeback off the strength of stolen goods.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Montana & Kodak Black Reach Deal In "Lockjaw" Lawsuit: ReportFrench Montana and Kodak Black are off the hook in the "Lockjaw" lawsuit.By Aron A.
- SportsManny Pacquiao Still Yearns For Floyd Mayweather RematchManny Pacquiao will be watching Floyd Mayweather's every move very closely.By Devin Ch
- SportsJoakim Noah To Sign With Memphis Grizzlies Next Week: ReportJoakim Noah looks set to revive his NBA career with the Grizz.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Pens Global Publishing Deal With BMGJuice WRLD is making another big move with his latest deal.By Aron A.