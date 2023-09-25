50 Cent Celebrates End Of WGA Strike: “GreenLightGang Back In Action”

50 Cent celebrated the Writers Guild of America reaching an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in a post on Instagram, Monday. While sharing an article from the Hollywood Reporter covering the story, 50 remarked that he’s “glad this shit is over” and quickly got back to promoting his work in film and television.

“I’m glad this shit is over, check EXPENDABLES 4 in theaters now!" 50 captioned the article. "and catch FORCE season 2 the best shit onTv right now [bomb emoji] BOOM[smoke emoji]GLG [stoplight emoji] GreenLightGang back in action #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” Busta Rhymes commented several fire emojis under the post.

50 Cent Attends "Hip Hop Homicides" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE. TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The WGA’s negotiating committee announced the tentative agreement in an email sent out on Sunday. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership. To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then," they wrote. The decision comes after five consecutive days of negotiations following a 146-day strike. Plenty of hip-hop artists including Lil Wayne, Ice-T, and more have voiced their support for the writers over the last five months. Check out 50 Cent's post regarding the effort below.

50 Cent Celebrates WGA Agreement

They further clarified that details of the agreement won't be announced until everything is signed and made official. “Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” they added. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

