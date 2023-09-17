Drew Barrymore Puts Talk Show Back On Hold Following Strike Backlash

Drew Barrymore has finally backed down on her decision to resume her talk show amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. She confirmed the decision in a post on Instagram, Sunday, following days of going back and forth with fans online.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Drew Barrymore In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show poses at The Empire State Building on September 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show)

Fans of Drew Barrymore had mixed responses to the latest update. "Makes me sad to see you bullied out of helping all of the other folks who work on your show!! Writers are absolutely important but what about the boom mic guy who has a family of 4 at home and needs to feed his kids?" one user commented. Another suggested: "Drew, the late night talk show hosts have a podcast together to help pay for their crew while the strikes are happening. If you started a podcast, maybe with people like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, you guys could also do the same thing." Check out Barrymore's latest post below.

Drew Barrymore Back Down On Bringing Back Talk Show

The move comes after numerous attempts to move forward with the show. Barrymore most recently posted an emotional apology video online, which she later deleted amid even further backlash. “I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention,” she said in the video. “We aren’t gonna break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people’s jobs on the line.” Numerous voices in Hollywood spoke out against her as a result including Bradley Whitford, David Krumholtz, Alyssa Milano, and many other actors.

