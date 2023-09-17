Drew Barrymore Deletes Apology Video After Continuing With Talk Show Despite Strike

Drew Barrymore has deleted her emotional apology for continuing with the new season of her talk show amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The decision sparked ample backlash online. Barrymore posted the latest explanation on Instagram on Friday. She reiterated that The Drew Barrymore Show will be returning in “compliance” with the WGA’s strike rules. The claim comes despite the union picketing outside the studio as filming resumed, earlier this week.

“I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention,” she said in the video. “We aren’t gonna break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people’s jobs on the line.”

Drew Barrymore At The Daytime Emmy Awards

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Barrymore also addressed the rumor that a “PR machine” prompted the decision. “I don’t exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place. So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility, and no, I don’t have a PR machine behind this. My decision to go back to the show — I didn’t want to hide behind people,” she said. “I won’t polish this with bells and whistles and publicists and corporate rhetoric. I’ll just stand out there and accept and be responsible.”

Drew Barrymore Addresses Her Decision

This is so lame. Just say you’re a scab. We don’t need all the throat clearing pic.twitter.com/heWuOi1EB9 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 15, 2023

Numerous voices in Hollywood as well as fans online spoke out against Barrymore in the wake of her video. The Handmaid's Tale actor Bradley Whitford wrote on Twitter: “Drew Barrymore would like you to know that undermining union solidarity at the most crucial moment in Hollywood labor history makes her the victim. This has been, like, a super tough week for her.” David Krumholtz, Alyssa Milano, and many other actors voiced their criticism as well.

