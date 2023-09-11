Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show To Return Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike

Drew Barrymore says that her talk show will be returning for a new season amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes. She explained the decision in a statement on Instagram, Sunday, claiming to be in accordance with strike regulations. However, a WGA representative told The Hollywood Reporter they plan the picket outside the studios this week.

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television," Barrymore began. "It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

Drew Barrymore At The Webby Awards

She continued: "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Drew Barrymore Explains Talk Show Decision

Despite her explanation, many fans flooded her comments section to criticize the decision. "Super disappointing. You had WGA writers on staff all 3 seasons and are now doing the show without them. Not the right move," one user wrote. Another added: "You are definitely going to be bringing us writers together… when we picket your show tomorrow." The new season is expected to air on September 18. Check out Barrymore's full post above.

