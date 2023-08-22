Drew Barrymore Encounters Alleged Stalker At Conference

Drew Barrymore’s warm energy has led to millions of fans connecting with her over the years. However, one may have taken things too far recently. While chatting with The Sex Lives of College Girls actress and singer Reneé Rapp at New York’s 92Y community center, the actress was confronted by an over-eager fan. The pair had been discussing Rapp’s upcoming album, Snow Angel. A clip of the incident has been making its rounds on social media.

The man was seen approaching the two in an effort to grab the Charlie’s Angels actress’ attention. He was also overheard saying, “You know who I am, I need to see you at some point,” per TMZ. It’s unclear what happened to the fan after being removed from security, but we can assume he was most likely told to leave.

The Actress Was Eventually Be Escorted Off Stage

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

Following that, Barrymore and Rapp were immediately escorted off stage. The actresses have yet to release a statement about the incident. However, we can imagine the experience was quite frightening. It’s impossible to tell if the actress recognized the over-eager fan, but he knows her well. Drew Barrymore isn’t the only one who’s had to deal with an overzealous fan. Earlier this month, Slim Thug celebrated the arrest of his alleged stalker.

The rapper shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram, noting that he’s been dealing with harassment from this woman for months now, and is incredibly grateful to hopefully now have the problem resolved. “#ThuggaNews, they got my stalker today, y’all,” the rapper reported in his since-deleted post’s caption.“Today is a good day 😎. If [you] love her keep her ugly ass away from me,” the Houston-born lyricist added. “She be making fake pages of me and showing up to my house every day.” Thug says that he’s “never messed with her in life,” doubling down on that by telling readers, “If y’all believed that y’all are just as [wild] as her.” In the accompanying video, we see him show off his at-home security set-up, with several feeds streaming from all around his property. “It’s funny to everybody now,” the “Luxurious” hitmaker ranted.

