talk show
- TVJeannie Mai Net Worth 2024: What Is The TV Personality Worth?Explore Jeannie Mai's journey, from "The Real" to personal triumphs, revealing her impressive $4 million net worth.*By Axl Banks
- MusicJack Harlow Likes Women With High Body Counts: "She Knows What She's Doing"Louisville's own isn't solely attracted to this aspect about a potential partner for him, but said he doesn't hold the same scrutiny as others.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDrew Barrymore Puts Talk Show Back On Hold Following Strike BacklashDrew Barrymore will no longer be resuming her talk show amid the ongoing strike.By Cole Blake
- TVDrew Barrymore's Talk Show To Return Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA StrikeDrew Barrymore is continuing with her talk show, upsetting the Writers Guild of America.By Cole Blake
- MusicQueen Latifah Inducted Into National Recording RegistryQueen Latifah has made sure her voice will live on. By Randy Mitchell
- TVCam’ron Says He's Launching An Advice Talk Show & Calls Out Dr. PhilCam’ron says that he's starting an advice show titled "Come And Talk To Me."By Cole Blake
- MusicMary J. Blige Announces New Show, Teases Interview With Taraji P. Henson & 50 CentGrab a glass and wind down with Mary J. Blige's new intimate talk show.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg & Jimmy Kimmel Go Over his Crazy Requests: Fritos, Lemonade, Hot WingsSnoop was a guest on Kimmel's first episode 20 years ago, and they joked about his demands for fruit punch, champagne, and more.By Erika Marie
- TV"Ziwe" S2 Trailer Features Drew Barrymore Twerking & Julia Fox Saying Men "Shouldn't Even Have Penises"Look out for the return of the hilarious Showtime talk show on November 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRay J Wants To Change His Name To Tron: "I'm In A Digital Mindset Right Now, Like A New Matrix"After his disappointing but hilarious "Verzuz" performance, Ray J is making headlines once again.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Wendy Williams Show" YouTube Channel Disappears, Twitter ReactsJust last month Wendy announced that she plans to launch her own podcast after her show's conclusion.By Hayley Hynes
- TVYung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Romance On New REVOLT Series "Caresha Please""Why you f*ckin' with a City Girl?" she asked him in the trailer.By Erika Marie
- TVReginae Carter Talks Hosting "Social Society" & Wanting To Star In A 50 Cent ProductionWith famous parents like Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson, Reginae has grown up in the spotlight. Her latest gig is as a host on ALLBLK's weekly series and she spoke with us about the show, balancing yet another business move, looking to her parents as motivation, and why she has an advantage because she knows what it's like in the hot seat.By Erika Marie
- TVNick Cannon Confirms Show's Cancellation: "This Is Show Business, Right?"Angela Yee was visiting Cannon's show to speak about the rumors regarding his show being axed after one season.By Erika Marie
- GossipNick Cannon's Talk Show Canceled After Six Months: ReportCannon has yet to speak on the rumors that his show has been axed, but reports reveal why that alleged decision was made.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Wendy Williams Show" To End In June, "The Sherri Shepherd Show" Will Launch This Fall: ReportSome Twitter users suggested that NeNe Leakes should be the one the replace Wendy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Dr. Phil" Accused Of Racism & Verbal Abuse In Exposé, Attorney Calls It "Clickbait": ReportEmployees reportedly complained of working in a fearful, toxic environment.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Admits He Finds Sex Toys To Be "Competition" In The BedroomHe says he's a "pleaser" and doesn't want anything else taking over his job.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Drops Daytime Talk Show "The Montero Show" To Go Along With Album Release"The Montero Show" debuted last night to accompany the release of Lil Nas X's debut album, "Montero"By Taylor McCloud
- TVWendy Williams Cancels Promotional Activities Due To "Ongoing Health Issues"Wendy Williams revealed she's dealing with "ongoing health issues" and canceled all promotional events for the week.By Cole Blake
- TVNick Cannon Talk Show Will Resume Despite Backlash Over Anti-Semitic CommentsThe "Wild N Out" and "The Masked Singer" host is coming back to your tv screens.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureMary J. Blige Shares Fond Biggie Memories Of "What's The 411" Studio SessionThe singer dropped by Naomi Campbell's talk show to share some memories.By Dre D.