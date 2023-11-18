Jack Harlow Likes Women With High Body Counts: “She Knows What She’s Doing”

Louisville’s own isn’t solely attracted to this aspect about a potential partner for him, but said he doesn’t hold the same scrutiny as others.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jack Harlow Likes Women With High Body Counts: “She Knows What She’s Doing”

Jack Harlow recently appeared on Mase and Cam'ron's sports talk show It Is What It Is as the special guest of the hour on Friday (November 17). Moreover, their conversation was wide-ranging and made sure to go over some serious sports discussion and some more fun asides. For example, the Dipset leader asked the Kentucky native about what he desires in a potential partner, or the things that make or break the deal. Eventually, they got to the topic of women with a lot of experience in the bedroom, and how many folks don't want to be with people with that kind of experience. For the Generation Now artist, though, that's just a show of knowledge and openness.

"The thing about history is it often indicated a woman knows what she’s doing," Jack Harlow posited. “So it don’t bother me too much." Turns out that the "Lovin On Me" artist actually found a kindred spirit in Cam'ron. "That’s how I look at it," the New York MC replied, and Harlow had some praise for his energy. "You seem like the type," he told him. "I like that about you."

Read More: Jack Harlow Hints At “New Era” & New Album While Promoting New Single

Jack Harlow's Thoughts On Body Count On It Is What It Is: Watch

Furthermore, folks may remember that the conversation around body count had its moment in the headlines earlier this year. Specifically, a lot of conversation emerged around Brittany Renner telling Shannon Sharpe that she's slept with 35 men, which sparked a lot of debate. Some blasted this practice, whereas others were quick to defend Renner's life choices and right to speak on her own sex life. One particularly extreme reaction came from Boosie Badazz, who made assumptions about her health.

"That’s kinda not adding up,” he remarked to DJ Vlad earlier this week. “I could’ve believed her but when she said three in one night I had to start multiplying. That’s too many if you finna ask me that, 35. You a h*e. I don’t want no b***h that’s slept with 35 n***as. You’ve at least been burnt seven times." For more news and the latest updates on Jack Harlow, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Jack Harlow Left Shocked By Fan’s Wild Question About Kevin Hart & Druski

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.