Maino & Lil Duval Defend Brittany Renner’s Body Count

Brittany Renner's 35-person body count shocked Shannon Sharpe in a recent interview, and prompted a lot of thirsty or outraged reactions online. Many just lusted after her, while others criticized her apparent promiscuity and said this shouldn't be a championed trait. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, it's fair to say that the "Basketball Wives" star's choices don't warrant attacks on her. Moreover, Lil Duval and Maino are the latest celebrities to come to her defense online. Their remarks basically blast people overreacting to this number and differentiated flings from long-run relationships.

"If y'all think having sex with 35 people is a lot y'all gon swear I'm suppose to be dead from a disease [crying-laughing emojis]," Lil Duval tweeted on Thursday afternoon (September 28). That's a similar sentiment to what Plies had to say about Brittany Renner. "35 Ain’t That Many!!" the rapper expressed on Twitter. "That’s Like $35 Worth Of Gas Bih!! That’s Just A 1/4 Tank Of Gas!!!! Shiiiddddd U Got A lot Left!!!!!! 35 That’s A In The Middle Number!! That Like Being 35 Years Old! U In Your Prime Bih!!! [laughing emojis]."

Lil Duval Speaks On Brittany Renner's Relationship History

On the other hand, Maino told TMZ that the slut-shaming the 31-year-old has faced is completely unreasonable. In fact, the hip-hop artist and media personality took advantage of the opportunity to shoot his shot and say he's down to be number 36. Player moves aside, though, he said that people criticizing Brittany Renner are just insecure about their own sexuality and don't know how to put marriage and one-time things around. That being said, she did express frustration with half her relationship history being with one-night stands, so there's understandably more complex emotions at play around this from the Mississippi native.

Maino's Thoughts

Meanwhile, we're sure that plenty more people will react to all this and give their take. Hopefully, once the hype dies down a little bit, we can listen to what Renner's actually saying and not just focus on a number. After all, there's a whole interview to break down with Sharpe here, and a body count defines no one. For more news and updates on Brittany Renner, Lil Duval, and Maino, come back to HNHH.

