Brittany Renner Reflects On One-Night Stands Making Up Half Of Her Body Count: “It Sucks”

Brittany Renner realized a long time ago that she has a talent for turning heads, whether that be thanks to her good looks or her unconventional approach to life. Of course, she's best known for being the baby mama of 25-year-old PJ Washington, with whom she's been at odds for much of the past few years. Earlier this week, the brunette beauty spoke with Shannon Sharpe about the rocky situation she's currently in with her co-parent, as well as her own promiscuous past. At one point during their talk, Renner revealed that she has a body count of 35, leading the podcast host to chug back hard liquor.

In the days since that interview dropped, the internet has been debating whether having slept with 35 men was something to be ashamed of. Plies is of the opinion that Renner still has plenty of miles on her, but others were quick to condemn the mother of one for being sex-positive. Of course, the only opinion that truly matters is the one Renner has of herself, which she openly discussed on The Fan Bus back in the summer.

Read More: Sukihana Defends Brittany Renner’s Body Count: “She’s Living In Her Truth”

Brittany Renner Discusses Her Body Count on The Fan Bus

"How do you feel about that number?" the show's host asked the Mississippi native. "It's kind of like, annoying, because at least half of my list I only had sex with one time, Renner shared, admitting to nearly 20 one-night stands. "But I still have to wear those, you know what I mean?"

Now that she's in a more healed state, the entertainer hasn't been having sex as frequently. According to her, it's been a "quarterly" sort of thing for her, seeing as she's having a hard time finding a man she feels compatible enough to get serious with. "It sucks," Renner declared.

Read More: Brittany Renner Stuns Charleston White With Impromptu Lap Dance: Watch

Watch the Full Interview

