Plies Reacts To Brittany Renner’s Body Count

Plies is someone who has never been shy to comment on a plethora of different topics. Overall, he likes to comment on politics, music, and everything in between. Relationships and male/female dynamics are also something that he talks about quite a bit. Luckily for him, Brittany Renner gave him a lot to talk about on Wednesday. In case you didn't see it, Renner was on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. The conversation was interesting and it contained some interesting revelations.

At one point in the interview, Renner revealed that she has slept with 35 men in her life. Subsequently, Shannon almost choked on his drink. He thought this number was massive, and he simply could not believe it. However, most people on the internet felt like this was "light work." The general public expected that number to be bigger, and Shannon got roasted for thinking it was a lot. This is where Plies comes in.

Read More: Plies Shares Wild Take About Older Women’s Sexual Desires Compared To Young Women

Plies Would Like To See A Little More

After watching the clip on Twitter, Plies took to his X account where he offered his take on the matter. Essentially, the artist is not that impressed with what she said. Instead, he feels like she could be going way harder. Simply put, she needs to get her grind up. "35 Ain’t That Many!!" Plies wrote. "That’s Like $35 Worth Of Gas Bih!! That’s Just A 1/4 Tank Of Gas!!!! Shiiiddddd U Got A lot Left!!!!!! 35 That’s A In The Middle Number!! That Like Being 35 Years Old! U In Your Prime Bih!!!"

While some Puritans may be disgusted by Renner's admission, others just see it as another day at the office. At the end of the day, who you sleep with is your choice and your choice only. But, in the world of Andrew Tate and red pill podcasts, these things seem to be up for debate. Let us know what you think of what Plies had to say, in the comments section below.

Read More: Plies Dubs Donald Trump “Inmate P01135809,” Makes Former POTUS His Twitter Avi