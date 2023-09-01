Plies Wants People To Protect GloRilla After She Speaks On Ignoring Relationship Issues

Plies knows that Glo is always speaking her mind with no regard for anything but her own beliefs.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Plies Wants People To Protect GloRilla After She Speaks On Ignoring Relationship Issues

Plies not be the most acclaimed or commercially successful rapper, but he sure knows how to sum up public opinion on the Internet. Moreover, his takes range from innocuous and comical to outrageous and scandalous, and it always makes for entertaining social media content. Fans can’t get enough of his obsession with Britney Spears, for example, a saga that became all the more interesting with news of her divorce. However, even for small statements and proclamations, the Florida native knows how to find the gold in the most unassuming of mines. For example, he recently responded to GloRilla’s tweet about relationship issues- and how she doesn’t want to hear about them and is just here for the fun.

“I prolly ain’t da bitch to call & vent to about you problems,” the Memphis MC wrote on Twitter. “But if you ever need some coochie baby I’m 1 call away STAMP DAT.” Plies was quick and chivalrous in his response. “We Need To Protect Big Glo!!!! I Swea!!!!,” he quote-tweeted, and GloRilla even responded with some crying-laughing emojis.

Read More: Plies Shares Wild Take About Older Women’s Sexual Desires Compared To Young Women

Plies & GloRilla Hilariously Speak On Relationship Drama On Twitter

Of course, this is far from the first time that the 24-year-old has commented on being aloof, free, and hedonistic in her youth. “Hey ladies, how are you?” GloRilla said in a fake English accent. “I’m in the car with my twin and I just want to let y’all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s! You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s! You never get to be 20 years old, 21, 22, 23, 24, none of that ever again in your life. Be toxic!

“Because don’t get in your 30s thinking you can just go smashing tires and all this cr*zy s**t,” she continued. “You too old for that now. You too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you’re delusional, turn that s**t up a notch! Enjoy the rest of your 20s. You only get to do this s**t one time.” For more news and the latest updates on Plies and GloRilla, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: GloRilla Uploads Picture Of Her Engaging In Sexual Acts On Her Social Media

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.