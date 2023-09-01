Plies Wants People To Protect GloRilla After She Speaks On Ignoring Relationship Issues

Plies not be the most acclaimed or commercially successful rapper, but he sure knows how to sum up public opinion on the Internet. Moreover, his takes range from innocuous and comical to outrageous and scandalous, and it always makes for entertaining social media content. Fans can’t get enough of his obsession with Britney Spears, for example, a saga that became all the more interesting with news of her divorce. However, even for small statements and proclamations, the Florida native knows how to find the gold in the most unassuming of mines. For example, he recently responded to GloRilla’s tweet about relationship issues- and how she doesn’t want to hear about them and is just here for the fun.

“I prolly ain’t da bitch to call & vent to about you problems,” the Memphis MC wrote on Twitter. “But if you ever need some coochie baby I’m 1 call away STAMP DAT.” Plies was quick and chivalrous in his response. “We Need To Protect Big Glo!!!! I Swea!!!!,” he quote-tweeted, and GloRilla even responded with some crying-laughing emojis.

Plies & GloRilla Hilariously Speak On Relationship Drama On Twitter

Of course, this is far from the first time that the 24-year-old has commented on being aloof, free, and hedonistic in her youth. “Hey ladies, how are you?” GloRilla said in a fake English accent. “I’m in the car with my twin and I just want to let y’all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s! You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s! You never get to be 20 years old, 21, 22, 23, 24, none of that ever again in your life. Be toxic!

“Because don’t get in your 30s thinking you can just go smashing tires and all this cr*zy s**t,” she continued. “You too old for that now. You too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you’re delusional, turn that s**t up a notch! Enjoy the rest of your 20s. You only get to do this s**t one time.” For more news and the latest updates on Plies and GloRilla, keep checking in with HNHH.

