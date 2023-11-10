Jack Harlow Pays Homage To Another Hit With “Lovin On Me”

Jack Harlow sort of reinvented himself with his previous Jackman. release. He got away from the radio-friendly hits and saw him bust out more thought-provoking cuts. It was an unexpected curveball for the Louisville, Kentucky rapper and it was arguably the best project he has in his discography. Now, he is back and this may make fans groan or rejoice.

"First Class" took the music and social media world by storm. Jack's twist on Fergie's "Glamorous" had a lot of people buzzing for good and bad reasons. But, as of today, it sits at over 739 million streams on Spotify. For his comeback, Harlow decided to take this same approach and redo a fan favorite. This time, he tackles Drake and Lil Wayne's, "The Motto," with "Lovin On Me."

Listen To "Lovin On Me" By Jack Harlow

Jack has stated plenty of times before that Weezy and Drizzy are some of his biggest influences and that is apparent here. The beat clearly draws right from that hit, as well as Delbert Greer's 1995 track, "Whatever." However, the strength of the two rap legends is just all over the song. Even the flows are reminiscent, too. According to Genius, this is the possible lead single to Jack's fourth album. This could have the makings of another "First Class" radio hit.

Quotable Lyrics:

Young J-A-C-K, AKA Rico, like Suave, Young Enrique

Speakin' of AKA, she's a alpha

But not around your boy, she get quiet 'round your boy, hold on (Shh)

Don't know what you heard or what you thought about your boy

But they lied about your boy, goin' dumb and it's some' idiotic about your boy

She wearin' cheetah print, that's how bad she wanna bе spotted 'round your boy

