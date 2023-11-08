Jack Harlow Gets Endorsed By New Kentucky Governor, Teases New Single

Jack Harlow has to be one of the most easy-going and likable figures in the hip-hop world. While true aficionados might think he is a bit cheesy, his last record proved quite the opposite. His surprise album Jackman. saw him take a more raw approach dipping his toes closer toward conscious rap. He ditched the bright lights and radio-friendly hits for emotional and more lyrical cuts. While the sales were not there, it was still a great listen and we think it is peaking more interest around Jack.

He seems to be getting ready to ramp up the hype around him once again after a video has been making its rounds. If you check out the Instagram post below, Jack looks to possibly be filming a music video for an upcoming single. What is interesting about this snippet is that it seems to sample Lil Wayne and Drake's classic from Take Care, "The Motto." There is no word on a title or when it will be dropping but it sounds like he is going back to the pop rap sound.

Jack Harlow Has A Lot To Be Excited About

On top of this buzz, he is also getting shoutouts from the newly elected Kentucky governor. According to Billboard, Andy Beshear, a Democrat, won the election yesterday. It was a surprise, seeing as the state is usually Republican. In his winning and impassioned speech, he shouted out the Louisville native. "A choice to reject Team R or Team D, and to state clearly that we are one Team Kentucky. A choice of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders." Sarah was endorsing the Trump-backed Daniel Cameron which is why Beshear said it this way. Andy and Jack's relationship dates back to 2022 and they have remained in touch since then.

