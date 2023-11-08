West Coast Rap Pioneer C-Knight Passes Away at 52, Dove Shack Group Mourns Loss

The world of West Coast hip-hop is in mourning following the sad news of the passing of C-Knight, a revered member of the Dove Shack, a pioneering group in the genre. C-Knight, whose real name was Arnez Blount, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the age of 52 after being taken off life support. As HNHH previously reported, C-Knight was fighting for his life in the hospital just a couple days ago. He suffered a stroke, and was hospitalized as a result of a scary blood sugar level stemming from diabetes. C-Knight reportedly went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped. He was on life support until today, where the family decided to make the hard decision to take him off.

TMZ first reported this heartbreaking news on Tuesday (November 7). The loss was later confirmed in a heartfelt Instagram post by C-Knight's fellow Dove Shack groupmate, Bo Roc. The rapper's family had been clinging to hope while awaiting the results of a critical MRI to gauge any signs of notable brain activity. Regrettably, it appears that despite their optimism, the situation took a turn for the worse.

Bo Roc Shared His Grief For C-Knight On IG

Taking to Instagram to express his grief following the news of C-Knight's passing, Bo Roc expressed his sadness. He wrote, "This is like f**king nightmare I swear this s**t hurt different. And I don't want to talk about s**t to nobody so please just let me be and pray for us... On my soul I love you bro and I already don't know what the fu** to do wit u being gone..."

C-Knight was a foundational figure in the West Coast rap scene and left an huge impact on the genre. His contributions to the Dove Shack and the wider hip-hop community have left a lasting legacy, and his untimely passing is a tremendous loss for the music world. The outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow artists and fans is a testament to the profound impact C-Knight had during his time as a trailblazer in West Coast hip-hop.

