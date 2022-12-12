Snoop Dogg says that he used to write his lyrics on a typewriter. Snoop recalled his strange method of writing during a recent appearance on The 85 South Comedy Show.

As for how the habit started, he explained he would initially borrow the typewriter from 2Scoops of the G-funk group, The Dove Shack.

“Them the little homies,” Snoop said of the group. “2Scoops that was in the group, when I first started writing raps I used to use that n***a typewriter… I was writing on paper cuz and I would lose my shit and this n***a typewriter was organized. This n***a had paper organized and shit so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna type my shit up’ and I used to type like 65 words a minute, n***a.”

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 15: Snoop Dogg performs onstage at the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Butler Park during the 2014 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Butler Park on March 15, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Naylor/Getty Images for SXSW)

He continued: “It was a skill I took up at a little white junior high school I went to. They gave a n***a typing classes and I took it. I was one of them students that I took a wood class, a metal class, I took typing, I took home economics. I took classes that was like different.”

Later in the interview, Snoop spoke about his relationship with 2Pac. Snoop says he credits him with helping develop his “Pimp” image.

“He dressed me up in suits, Louis Vuitton, Gucci — shit I couldn’t even spell or pronounce! All this Italian shit,” Snoop explained.

Snoop’s appearance on the show comes following the release of Mount Westmore’s latest album, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. The group is composed of Too $hort, E-40, and Ice Cube, in addition to Snoop Dogg.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s appearance on The 85 South Comedy Show below.

