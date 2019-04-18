upcoming song
- MusicLil Nas X Reveals All The Details For New Single "Where Do We Go Now?"After a disappointing debut for "J CHRIST," maybe this one will be more successful. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearCoi Leray Struts In The Snow While Dancing To New Song Preview: WatchThe Massachusetts MC's upcoming single sounds appropriately wintery for this tease, and even with layers on, her moves still impress.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto & Nicki Minaj Shade Rumors Continue With Former's New SnippetThe femcees have taken a lot of shots at each other over the past year or so; some direct, some alleged, but all combative for their fanbases.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Tease "Long Story Short" From "Welcome 2 ColleGrove"It is rumored to feature Juicy J.By Zachary Horvath
- PoliticsJack Harlow Gets Endorsed By New Kentucky Governor, Teases New SingleJack gets an awesome shoutout.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Drops Some Major Updates On Her Upcoming Single "Cobra"Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for her new era beginning on Friday.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay Rock Reveals He Will Be Dropping A New Song With Ab-Soul This FridayCould this be a song from Jay's upcoming album?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDaBaby & Lil Baby Remix Future & Drake's "Life Is Good"DaBaby and Lil Baby recorded a remix to the current number two song in the country, Drake and Future's "Life Is Good."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAri Lennox Sensually Feels Her Godly Thighs While Previewing New Dreamville MusicAri Lennox teases the release of her newest song with Omen.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill & Justin Timberlake Are About To Take Over 2020: "Hope You Still Believe In Me"Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake have something special on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert "Futsal Shuffle" Release Date RevealedLil Uzi Vert is dropping new music tonight!!!By Alex Zidel
- MusicMoneyBagg Yo Teases New Single With Megan Thee Stallion: "Me & Bae"Megan Thee Stallion and MoneyBagg Yo are still driving the boat together.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Shares Movie Poster For Upcoming "Babushka Boi"A$AP Rocky is preparing us for his next musical release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga Shares His Phone Number To Promote Upcoming Banger With Blueface & YGTyga is finally releasing the single he's been teasing for a minute with Blueface and YG.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews New "Megatron" SingleNicki Minaj returns this Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's Debut "Yandhi" Single Release Date Announced By Irv GottiThe song is produced by Irv Gotti and will be out on July 2!By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Dicky Previews "Earth" On "Ellen" With Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, & MoreJustin Bieber is a baboon and Ariana Grande is a zebra?By Alex Zidel