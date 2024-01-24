Lil Nas X Reveals All The Details For New Single "Where Do We Go Now?"

Lil Nas X is a master of trolling. His ability to get people talking is uncanny and that was the case with "J CHRIST." It is the lead single to the Georgia artist's forthcoming sophomore record that has no release date or title yet. Months and months before the semi-gospel-inspired cut hit streaming services, it was receiving massive amounts of backlash. The main reason is because of Nas X's comments online.

Many felt he was disrespectful toward the religion and the people who practice it. However, even though so much controversy was swirling around the release there was little doubt it would have a mediocre debut. But, that turned out to be case. Lil Nas X's "J CHRIST" landed at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is still doing numbers regardless, though.

Lil Nas X May Be Responding To The Haters

Maybe this time around for him will be different. Uproxx recently reported that Nas X announced a second single "Where Do We Go Now?" and it will drop this Friday, January 26. He captioned the IG post, "good news yall im dropping new music to match with your depression. 🤍🫡" There could be a secret plan behind dropping another one so soon. It could be a sign the album is dropping soon. Or, this has the potential to be somewhat of a response to all the people who were upset with him over "J CHRIST." Especially with the caption, Nas X could be hinting at that and is trying to get under fans' skin.

