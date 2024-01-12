Lil Nas X Is Going "Vi-iral" With "J CHRIST" Single & Music Video

Lil Nas X, whether you love him or despise him, knows how to stir up chatter. In addition to that, he is someone you can bet the house on to create a worldwide banger. He accomplished both of those things with his latest single, "J CHRIST." This track comes off the heels of tons of controversy.

From Kai Cenat calling him out during a recent live stream, to Nas X forging a former Liberty University President's signature, he has everyone up in arms. The reasoning for this "Christian awakening" was because of some comments he made last year. On his social media accounts, he has been hyping up this as a dedication to Jesus Christ. "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!"

Listen To "J CHRIST" By Lil Nas X

There is a slight reference to the man above. "Back-back-back up out the gravesite / B****, I'm back like J Christ." But, that is as far as Nas X takes it with gospel inspiration. However, there is an underlying theme about Jesus rising from the dead after he died on the cross. He is essentially comparing his return to music in that way. Nas X felt like he was "blackballed" throughout 2023 for speaking on his holy journey. The music video is racking up the views, which is no surprise. In its first 10 hours, the song has been played over 1.3 million times.

