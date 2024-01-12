G Herbo Receives Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Wire Fraud

Back in 2020, G Herbo and his associates were arrested and indicted on fourteen charges. Among the charges the Chicago rapper and his crew faced was "booking trips, services, and other luxurious purchases while using stolen identities." In 2021, Herbo was indicted again for lying to authorities. He ultimately decided to accept a plea deal, admitting guilt to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and another count of making false statements to a federal official.

Now, after a bit of a delay, the artist has finally received his sentence. He appeared in court today, where he was handed a three-year probation sentence. On top of probation, G Herbo has been ordered to pay nearly $140K in restitution, as well as a $5.5K fine.

G Herbo Gets Three-Year Probation Sentence

G Herbo attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Probation and hefty fines surely aren't a walk in the park. On the bright side, however, he won't have to spend any more time behind bars than he already has. He could have been looking at 20 years, with prosecutors pushing for Herbo to serve at least one.

“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle. He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as ‘G Herbo,’’ attorney Joshua S. Levy explained in a statement. “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.” What do you think of G Herbo getting three years of probation after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges? What about the restitution and fine he's been ordered to pay? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

