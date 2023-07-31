G Herbo Forced To Pay Out Victims As Part Of Plea Deal

Details related to G Herbo’s ongoing wire fraud case have been leaking out for the past few weeks. Things first started to emerge when he was arrested two more times earlier this month for other gun and driving-related charges. Subsequently, the awkward grinning mugshot that followed became a bit of a viral moment for the rapper. A few weeks ago news broke that Herbo was deciding to take a plea deal in the case, which surprised many.

According to XXL, over the weekend he officially agreed to the plea deal in court. He plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to federal officials. Though the fraud ultimately added up to over $1.5 million, G Herbo only confessed to responsibility for about $140k. As a result, he will have to pay that money back to his victims in restitution. As a result of the plea the rapper is expected to face two-to-three years in prison. His sentencing date is currently scheduled for November 7th.

G Herbo Must Pay Back Victims

G Herbo was accused of using stolen credit cards to fund his lifestyle, career and designer dogs. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges Friday. https://t.co/LOiVLJMZx9 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 31, 2023

G Herbo first acknowledged the plea deal a few weeks ago. The rapper made a statement about aiming to stay “positive, calm, and collected” in the wake of the news. He also made a statement to his Instagram story expressing his confidence that he wouldn’t be snitched on. He compared his situation to Young Thug and the YSL RICO trial saying that he wouldn’t be snitched on like Young Thug was.

The lowered expected sentencing for G Herbo is some of the first good news the rapper has received in weeks. He was initially expected for face more than 20 years in prison as a result of the charges against him. With his plea deal getting two of those charges dropped his expected sentence dropped dramatically. Consequently, the federal guidelines for his sentencing say he could face just a few years. That’s a pretty drastic improvement for the rapper. What do you think of G Herbo having to pay $140k back to victims? Let us know in the comment section below.

