It appears that G Herbo could’ve easily avoided last week’s arrest. Per TMZ, Chicago police confirmed that they pulled over the rapper over a simple traffic infraction that led to a gun charge. Chicago PD said the rapper failed to signal when turning on July 9th before they discovered a Glock 33 in his vehicle. However, the rapper didn’t spend too much time in jail, later bonding out for an undisclosed amount. Still, he’ll have to return to court later to fight the charges.

Additionally, G Herbo’s mugshot surfaced online a few days after he bonded out. The rapper’s picture seems rather confusing as he cracks a grin of sorts in the camera. It’s hard to tell what his emotions are but he’s certainly expressive. At this point, there isn’t a confirmation on when he’s supposed to return to jail. The rapper was charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon. Police reportedly discovered 300 grams of cannabis but the rapper won’t face charges for that.

G Herbo’s Arrest

G Herbo Arrest, Cops Say Failure to Signal Led to Discovery of Firearm https://t.co/Ex4KZ4ZlYM — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2023

Unfortunately, G Herbo’s latest run-in with the law only piles on to his legal trouble. The rapper is currently dealing with a fraud case related to his December 2020 arrest. Herbo and four others were indicted on 14 charges including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Authorities claimed that the four individuals used stolen identities to make luxury purchases including vacations and private jets. Police claimed that G Herbo and his co-conspirators used fraudulent identification and credit card to rent out a villa in Jamaica and purchase designer puppies.

Regardless of the trouble in Herbo’s personal life, he’s still dishing out plenty of heat these days. In April, the rapper came through with his latest project, Strictly 4 My Fans II and delivered several stand-out verses. Along with features alongside Tee Grizzley and NLE Choppa, he also appeared on King Von’s latest posthumous album, Grandson, on the song, “Real Oppy.” Hopefully, we’ll hear more from G Herbo throughout the summer. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding G Herbo’s case.

