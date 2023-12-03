G Herbo Demanded Funny Marco Take Down Their Viral Interview, YouTuber Claims

Funny Marco has claimed that his interview with G Herbo going viral led to Herbo's team demanding its removal. “Okay, Mr. Herbo. The sh-t go viral. Y’all seen it. Team then calls. ‘Take this shit down! Take this shit down!'" Marco claimed during a stand-up show this week. However, Marco said he refused the demand and kept the interview up. You can watch Marco's full comments below.

Since the interview went live, Marco has claimed that the final product was much tamer than what actually happened on set. Marco alleges that he was called a "bi-tch" multiple times and that his guests broke his $30,000 watch. Herbo, who also reportedly threw a cup at Marco, has since claimed that there was no ill intent behind anything he did during the interview and that he was just being playful with Marco.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Rejects Notion That G Herbo "Made Her"

Southside Blasts Funny Marco

Southside, also present at the interview, also put Marco on blasting for trying to paint him as a villain. “If you a b-tch-a-- n-gga just stay the f-ck from around me. I got enough b-tches. I don’t need more b-tches around me. Just leave me the f-ck alone. I don’t gotta be nobody’s friend. I’m rich, young, successful, I’m not a rapper. I’m a producer, I don’t have to do f-cking interviews," Southside wrote on social media.

However, he was finished going off at the YouTuber. “For a n-gga to get on there saying he’s scared, you a h-e. You ain’t have to put it out h-e-a-- n-gga. Now I really want to press you because you a b-tch. You a grown man. Herb wasn’t even doing nothing to that man. That’s how them folks play. It’s cool for a n-gga to get on there and say slick sh-t to a n-gga. I f-ck with Marco. Marco is still my n-gga. I don’t think he was uncomfortable. I think bro was all the way good. If he was uncomfortable it’s like alright, damn Marco, we didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable," he continued.

Read More: G Herbo Sentencing Date Reportedly Moving To Early 2024

[via]