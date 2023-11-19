Ari Fletcher Rejects Notion That G Herbo “Made Her”

Ari Fletcher has taken issue with the idea that her ex, G Herbo, "made her". In a recent lengthy interview, Fletcher argued that her success was self-made and it didn't matter who her ex was. The host agreed, arguing "They also say this about their exes, but why aren't their other exes just as successful?" Furthermore, Fletcher argued that Herbo held her back. "If I had stayed...dead a---, I would not be the person I am today," Fletcher said.

However, reactions were split online. "What does she do if he didn't make her? She had a baby by a Chicago rapper," one person argued. "Honestly the reason she gets this statement so much displays in this interview her arrogance she confuses with confidence. I left viewing this still asking what does she do again?" another concurred. Despite this, not everyone was against Fletcher. "And honestly Ari helped Herb become more successful. The way she use to promote his music NONSTOP and hype him is why I use to listen to his music. Check his album sales when he was with her vs after. IJS," one supporter noted.

Fletcher Credits Moneybagg With Complimentary Weed Idea

Regardless of "who made her", Fletcher appears much happier with Moneybagg Yo, whom she recently claimed has been her husband for the past two years. However, she also credited Moneybagg with a novel idea she recently shared on social media. "I have complimentary jars of weed at my house for my guest. S/O to Mr Bagg. Lol," the reality star tweeted in October. It's certainly a unique guest amenity to include in your house but hey, if your guests need to light up, why not ensure that they can leave their green at home.

Furthermore, as can be seen in Fletcher's tweet, she appears to have gotten the idea (or the weed) from Moneybagg himself. However, the biggest question is - just how good is your guest weed, Ari? Do you put out a second-rate strain for the guests and keep the good good for yourself? Or is magnanimousness the name of the game in the your household?

