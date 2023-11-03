Ari Fletcher Has Heartfelt Conversation With Her Father, Their First-Ever Meeting

It was a difficult talk that the model and influencer didn’t walk away very happy from, but hopefully it provided some closure.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Ari Fletcher Has Heartfelt Conversation With Her Father, Their First-Ever Meeting

Ari Fletcher grew up without her biological father, and though she found plenty of success in her personal life, it's a void that's hard to heal. However, for a new episode of the reality TV series The Impact Atlanta, she agreed to sit down with him for the first time ever. Moreover, Moneybagg Yo's flame had a heartfelt but difficult conversation with him, in which they touched on his reasons for absence and her emotions that resulted from it. As such, if these are sensitive topics for you, we suggest you proceed with caution. It's nothing explicit, too dramatic, or directly harmful, but the emotions are potent.

"My life was really at my job most of the time,” Ari Fletcher’s father reflected at the start of their sit-down. “Like, I worked hella hours. Ten and twelve hour days until you became 18 years old." With tears in her eyes, the influencer replied, "That don’t mean anything," which her father disagreed with. Still, she wanted to make it clear that his actions ended up having a huge effect on her that she still holds close to her heart.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Reveals She Has Complimentary Weed At Her House For Guests, Shouts Out Moneybagg Yo For The Idea

Ari Fletcher's Emotional First-Ever Sit-Down With Her Father: Watch

"You weren’t there for graduations, you weren’t there for dances, for prom,” Ari Fletcher continued. “I feel like it’s completely missing out on my life." To explain this, her father said that he was "chasing happiness" for himself at this time, and got too "caught up" in that process. Afterwards, the Chicago native asked her father if he "feels okay now," which he said is not the case. In addition, she remarked that she's "off child support" and should "take a shot to that," and it's unclear exactly what she meant.

"That’s bulls**t,” the 28-year-old expressed in a post-conversation recording. “I feel like coming here and getting his side and hearing his truth just kind of like a letdown for me." Her father said that, since he sees her doing well in her endeavors on social media, he sees that she's "doing alright" despite the lack of communication. We'll see if this is enough to heal these wounds. For more news and the latest updates on Ari Fletcher, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.