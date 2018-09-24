reality TV show
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Has Heartfelt Conversation With Her Father, Their First-Ever MeetingIt was a difficult talk that the model and influencer didn't walk away very happy from, but hopefully it provided some closure.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Celebrates New DJ Envy-Led Reality Series With A&E NetworksWith multiple new projects on the way, the 47-year-old rapper continues to show the world his chops as a TV producer.By Balen Mautone
- TV"Yo! MTV Raps" To Return This Month, Battle Rapper Conceited & DJ Diamond Kuts Will HostThe series initially debuted in the summer of 1988.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Making The Band" Star Chopper Arrested For Sex TraffickingThe former reality TV star is also accused of being a pimp.By Rose Lilah
- TVKenya Moore Apologizes For "Disrespectful" Native American Headdress Costume On "RHOA"Kenya Moore was criticized for wearing a Native American Headdress to a Halloween costume party during a recent episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."By Alycia Williams
- TVEboni K. Williams Cast As First Black "RHONY" 'Housewife'American attorney and television host Eboni K. Williams will be joining the “Real Housewives of New York” cast for the show’s upcoming season.
By Noor Lobad
- TVTamar Braxton WeTV Reality TV Show DelayedTamar Braxton's new series with WeTV will be pushed back following her hospitalization.By Rose Lilah
- TVTamar Braxton 911 Call: Family Reportedly Has Concerns About BoyfriendTamar Braxton’s boyfriend’s 911 call raises some alarm bells for her family, according to a new report.By O.I.
- TVA "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined" COVID-19 Spin-Off Is Actually Happening"90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined" edition is coming to TLC at the end of April. Get ready.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Calls Tokyo Toni "Evil As Sh*t" In New "The Real Blac Chyna" Supertrailer"The Real Blac Chyna" is packed with drama. By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent's Baby Mama Claps Back After He Threatened To Shut Down Reality Show"You're not gonna bully me and you're definitely not gonna bully my child."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Exposed By Reality Star After Sliding In The DM's"Bad Girls Club" star Winter Blanco came with the receipts.By Alex Zidel